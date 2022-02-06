The ‘Beast’ bests Aprilia on a rain-hit Sunday, with 20 riders within a second on Sunday as the Sepang Test draws to a close

The two-day Official MotoGP™ Sepang Test has come to a conclusion and at the end of proceedings, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) has become the fastest-ever rider to lap the Malaysian circuit. The ‘Beast’ set a scorching 1:58.131 on Day 2, beating Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) by a slender 0.026s as we witness 18 riders separated by just 0.8s.