The Italian has claimed top honours on the opening day of action ahead of Martin and Morbidelli.

Conditions improved, and lap times dropped at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) taking control of Friday – topping the timesheets. ‘The Beast’ put on an impressive performance on the opening day of action – setting an incredible 1:29.630.

Having suffered from a highside in Free Practice 1, Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) was declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after suffering from a right wrist break. Once Practice began, it was sensational pace at the top as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) suffered a crash at Turn 1 in the opening stages.

The #31 was not the only rider to be caught out, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) falling at Turn 16 twice during Practice – rider OK.Bastianini destroyed the previous lap record, placing ahead of Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), who missed out on P1 by 0.040s in a tense end to Friday’s action. Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli capped off a magnificent day for Prima Pramac Racing, grabbing third after improving on his 20th lap.

Time attacks were left until the final 20 minutes, with Acosta leading the field after returning to the circuit as fresh tyres began to be fitted. Meanwhile, compatriot Martin went quickest, obliterating the previous lap record after improving and entering the 1:29 bracket.

This was before Bastianini found time, demoting Martin to P2 and grabbing the top spot. Meanwhile, it was a tense end to the session for the reigning World Champion, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), who improved from ninth to a safe third.

Bagnaia will sleep well tonight, taking fourth at the end of proceedings after a strong late time. The Italian was less than one-tenth adrift and ended the morning before compatriot Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who improved late and looked strong on the soft Michelin rear. Once again, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) delivered a standout performance on Friday, continuing a strong performance in Indonesia in sixth.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) locked in seventh, with the #93 pulling off a spectacular save in the opening 10 minutes. Marc Marquez would give his future teammate Bagnaia some assistance after the session after the #1 needed a helping hand to return to the pits.

Acosta would take eighth on Friday, improving throughout the session after the rookie was not hindered by his early crash. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was ninth as the Italian continues to recover. Di Giannantonio had a late crash at Turn 16, holding onto a Q2 spot ahead of Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales.

The #12 was the top Aprilia of the day as Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) narrowly missed out in 11th, ending the day 0.086s away from the top 10. Further back, Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) was 12th as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder ended his hopes of a Q2 spot in the final 10 minutes after a late crash.

Top 10:

1 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:29.630 2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +0.040 3 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +0.079 4 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.082 5 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.140 6 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) +0.214 7 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +0.255 8 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +0.331 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.356 10 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +0.370

