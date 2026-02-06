Indonesia had to toil hard before they were able to get the better of Thailand 3-2 to join defending champions China, Korea, and Japan in the semifinals of the Men’s Division Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 tomorrow at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium.

The score was 2-1 to Indonesia at the end of the third match in the quarterfinals after they took the first Men’s Singles through Moh. Zaki Ubaidullah’s 21-13, 22-20 win over Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul and second Men’s Singles’ Pradishka Bagas Shujiwo 21-7, 17-21, 21-18 past Puritat Arree in 81 minutes.

In between, Thailand’s Seeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul took one over Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana in the first Men’s Doubles, 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 in just over an hour.

While Thailand may have grabbed a lifeline with another win in the second Men’s Doubles, Indonesia kept their focus intact when Richie Duta Richardo overcame Tanawat Yimjit 21-6, 21-17 in the third and final Men’s Singles.

The win for Indonesia saw them joining defending Men’s Division champions China in the semifinals after the host upended a combative Chinese Taipei side 3-1.

Wang Zheng Xing, showed a lot more maturity after winning the title two years ago, when he survived Lin Chun-Yi 21-11, 21-10 in the first Men’s Singles as Hu Ke Xuan-Lin Xiang Yi then delivered the second point in an almost an hour duel past Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan.

Even though 2019 Syed Modi International winner Wang Tzu Wei managed to get a point for Chinese Taipei in the second Men’s Singles, there was no denying China the victory when He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu took the straight set 21-11, 22-20 win over Chiu Hsiang-Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin in the second Men’s Doubles.

On the other hand, Japan had a more testing time in the quarterfinals before outlasting Malaysia 3-0 in their quarterfinals clash.

World No. 19 Yushi Tanaka was up against world No. 39 Justin Hoh in the first Men’s Singles but did well enough to win 21-17, 20-22, 21-11 in 66 minutes.

Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi then made short work of Junaidi Arif-Roy King Yao in the first Men’s Doubles, as world No. 23 Koki Watanabe then provided the finishing touch in the second Men’s Singles with a 20-22, 21-11, 21-3 win over Malaysia’s Aidil Sholeh right on the hour.

Korea completes the roster for the semifinals tomorrow after surviving a determined India 3-1.

Yoo Tae Bin overlooked his Men’s Singles world No. 74 ranking to set aside world No. 25 Ayush Shetty in 84 minutes before Kim Won-ho-Song Hyung-cho then added the second point 21-11, 21-13 over Hariharan Amsakarunan-Chiraq Shetty in the first Men’s Doubles.

India managed to take a point back through Kidambi Srikanth in the second Men’s Singles, but Korea pushed forward for the win in the second Men’s Doubles with Jin Yong-Ki Dong-ji scoring 21-11, 21-16 past Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek.

