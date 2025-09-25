Brazilian striker Bérgson scored a hat-trick to earn Johor Darul Ta’zim FC a 4-0 win over Bangkok United FC on Thursday as the Malaysia Super League champions maintained their perfect start to Group B in the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

Xisco Muñoz’s side moved to the top of the standings with their second win in a row and JDT sit three points clear of second-placed Nam Định FC, who kicked off their Shopee Cup™ campaign with a 2-1 win over Cambodia’s PKR Svay Rieng FC at Thiên Trường Stadium.

Bérgson inspired his side to victory with a scintillating individual display in the second half at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium against the Thai League 1 side, with the Brazilian scoring three times and also setting up team mate João Figueiredo to find the back of the net.

“After half time was our best phase,” said Muñoz. “We found some solutions in the game, and it was an amazing performance from the team. I’m very pleased for the players. It was a very good level.”

Bérgson netted the opener a minute after the interval with a trademark strike from the edge of the penalty area before setting up João Figueiredo to double the lead six minutes later with a perfectly placed cutback from the touchline.

Bérgson then added the third 17 minutes from time from close range after Bangkok United goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai had parried Arif Aiman’s shot from the right side of the penalty area into the striker’s path.

The forward completed his hat-trick in the 92nd minute to cap a dominant display by JDT, rolling his effort into an unguarded goal.

Ten-man Nam Định, meanwhile, held on to a 2-1 victory over Svay Rieng as two first-half goals from Lâm Ti Phông earned the V.League 1 side a winning start to Group B.

Ti Phông’s rapid reactions unlocked the Svay Rieng defence in the 36th minute after A Mít’s initial shot had been saved by Vireak Dara but, when the ball was sent back into the box by Lucas Alves, the Vietnamese striker pounced to put his side ahead.

Four minutes later Nam Định doubled the lead and their second goal came through a similar route as their opener.

Kristoffer Normann Hansen tried his luck from the edge of the area only to see the ball thump against the goalkeeper’s left post, but the rebound fell at the feet of Ti Phông and he gleefully netted again.

Nam Định were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Eid was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an off-the-ball clash with Faris Hammouti and the Cambodians looked to take advantage.

Matt McConkey’s side pulled one back when Patrick thumped an unstoppable strike from 25 yards that left the Nam Định goalkeeper rooted as it flew into the top corner, but the home side held on to take the points.

Today’s Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) v Bangkok United FC (THA) – Bérgson Da Silva (#9), JDT

Nam Ðįnh FC (VIE) v PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) – Lâm Ti Phông (#39), Nam Ðįnh FC

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Matchday 3 fixtures are as follows:

DATE MATCH # GROUP MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF

(LOCAL TIME) KICK-OFF (GMT) 4-Dec 13 A BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) v CÔNG AN HÀ NỘI FC (VIE) Buriram Stadium,

Buriram 19:00 12:00 14 A TAMPINES ROVERS FC (SIN) v BG PATHUM UNITED FC (THA) Bishan StadiumSingapore 19:30 11:30 15 A DH CEBU FC (PHI) v SELANGOR FC (MAS) Rizal Memorial StadiumManila 21:00 11:00 5-Dec 16 B BANGKOK UNITED FC (THA) v LION CITY SAILORS FC (SIN) BG Stadium

Pathum Thani 19:00 12:00 17 B PKR SVAY RIENG FC (CAM) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh 19:00 12:00 18 B SHAN UNITED FC (MYA) v NAM ÐĮNH FC (VIE) Thuwanna Stadium

Yangon 18:00 11:30

