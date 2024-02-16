Frank Bernhardt has taken up the hot seat with ambitious Myanmar side Yangon United for the new Myanmar National League season.

The German has extensive experience in Asia following stints as the head coach of the Malaysia national Under-23 team and also with former Malaysia Super League side Kelantan.

“I am really happy to join Yangon United – a team with a big history and a lot of potential. We have to get together with the team staff, management, and all fans, to get the best out of the team,” said the 54-year-old.

“I know that the cup and the league title are our targets, but for this, we need serious work with the willingness to give absolutely everything. We have to look from game to game and never underestimate any opponent. I want to develop the team with all staff to have the chance to reach our targets.”

Bernhardt’s first assignment would be for the MNL League Cup 2024.

