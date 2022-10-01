A first-ever premier class pole and an All Time Lap Record for the VR46 rider

VR46 is on top in MotoGP™ again! Rookie Marco Bezzecchi, one of Valentino Rossi’s proteges, has broken the All Time Lap Record around the Chang International Circuit to grab pole position for the OR Thailand Grand Prix.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider set a 1:29.671 with the chequered flag out to edge Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin by just 0.021 seconds in Q2, while Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) gave his title hopes a boost by also getting himself onto the front row. World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) qualified fourth, but fellow title contender Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) could not escape Q1.