Dorna WSBK Organization are excited to announce the signing of Grand Ridge Brewery as the Event Main Sponsor of the 2022 & 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, Australian Rounds. The 2022 event will be held from 18th – 20th November at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Grand Ridge Brewery is one of Australia’s first and most recognised craft breweries. A 100% Australian, family-owned company, the brewery is housed in an old butter factory in Mirboo North, a country town in the stunning Victorian Strzelecki Ranges.

Grand Ridge Brewery has a passion for pure products with no added chemicals or preservatives and have since made their way to the top of the list for high-quality beers, earning themselves over 250 medals for their pure beers, making them one of the world’s most awarded breweries.

General Manager of Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit David Bennett says Grand Ridge Brewery has already built a loyal following from World Superbike fans in the past.

“Grand Ridge Brewery has been our craft beer supply rights partner of WorldSBK events in both 2019 and 2020, supplying craft beer and cider to both public and corporate areas and has already built a loyal following from our World Superbike fans at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit”.

Grand Ridge Brewery see WorldSBK as the perfect platform to promote their brand domestically and internationally, with a close alignment of customer demographics.

“This partnership will see a fantastic opportunity to expand our range of craft beer and cider on offer, especially in our new Holeshot Bar offering that overlooks Doohan Corner – giving our spectators the best views and beers to heighten their experience at the 2022 event” Mr Bennett said.

Owner & Managing Director of Grand Ridge Brewery Eric Walters is proud to be partnering with WorldSBK at Phillip Island having enjoyed a previously successful relationship.

“It’s such a great event! After many years supporting the track with beer and cider we are really excited to be a major sponsor and we can’t wait to see you there! We look forward to a hard revving, ripper race week and enhancing the customer experience on-track and in the campgrounds. Stay tuned and be sure to get Grand Ridge in the fridge”.

“This sponsorship will be in memory of our head brewer and avid bike enthusiast Dave Breheny and we look forward to doing him proud” Eric Walters said.

“As WorldSBK returns to Phillip Island, we’re delighted to see in Grand Ridge Brewery an existing partner of the event stepping up to the role of event main sponsor. As the season finale, the Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round will provide a great opportunity to support the brand’s plans to grow locally and internationally” added Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department.

The 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round is fast approaching in what is set to be a season finale showdown, where we officially crown the 2022 Superbike World Champion.