Bhayangkara FC of Indonesia Liga 1 won the Super Asia Cup 2020 in Siem Reap this week when they beat Petaling Jaya City FC of Malaysia 2-1 in the final that was played at the SRU Stadium.

Petaling Jaya City FC had taken the lead at the end of an exhilarating first half with striker Ferebory Dore of Congo heading home past Bhayangkara goalkeeper Awan Setho.

But Bhayangkara FC drew level just five minutes after the restart through rightback Putu Gede Juni Antara before striker Ezechiel N’Douassel made good on the cross from Sani Rizki Fauzi to score the winner three minutes later.

In the meantime, Angkor Tiger FC finished third while Visakha FC – also from Cambodia – took up fourth.