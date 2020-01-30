THE excitement continues with another thrilling Hors climb action to Genting

Highlands which not only will spice up the general classification battle, but also provide colourful atmosphere along the route to the mountain top finish in this year’s PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi.

Dubbed the Tour’s queen stage, this year’s Genting stage will again be the centre of attraction, starting off on February 10 from Perbadanan Putrajaya building and conclude at the summit finish of Resorts World Genting at 1650 metre above sea level.

The unveiling of Genting Malaysia Berhad as the Main Sponsor for the 25th edition of the race took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in the presence of Minister YB Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman here today.

The sponsorship by Genting Malaysia Berhad entails cash and in-kind totalling RM 5 million. The 156.1km-Stage 4 journey from Putrajaya to the summit of Genting should provide an indication on the eventual overall champion of the race.

Last year, Team Sapura Cycling’s Benjamin Dyball won the stage and went on to be crowned the 2019 overall champion.

Genting Highlands, which returned to the fold last year after a lapse of four years, has been a long- time partner of LTdL since 1996. The Genting climb is a much-awaited stage which usually provides spectators with an indication of the eventual champion as well as the King of the Mountains (KOM).

Resorts World Genting has also hosted the LTdL stage race for 19 times in the tour’s history.

The ceremony was also attended by Human Voyage Chief Operating Officer, Encik Shahaizereen A Hamid and Vice President, Corporate Relations & Communications Genting Malaysia Berhad, Dato’ Sri Kay Atisha Parasuraman.

In conjunction with LTdL’s silver jubilee celebration, Genting Malaysia Berhad provided an

additional boost by stepping up as the main sponsor of the MALAYSIAN INTERNATIONAL

CRITERIUM RACE scheduled in Kota Kinabalu on 6 February. It will be held over 9 laps of a 10km circuit in the heart of the Kota Kinabalu city, over a total distance of 90km.

The race, held for the first time ever, is a one-day event which serves as a prelude to the race proper – Stage 1 in Kuching, 7 February – with participation opened to Under-23 professional and independent elite riders with a UCI elite-racing licence.

The Malaysian International Criterium, listed on the UCI Asia Calendar, is a development programme aimed to enhance Malaysia as a breeding ground of future cycling champions.

It also serves as a platform to showcase talented young Malaysians and ASEAN cyclists racing against UCI elite cyclists from all over the world.

YB Minister of Youth and Sports, Syed Saddiq thanked and praised Genting Malaysia Berhad for its continuous commitment towards LTdL, saying that the company has contributed immensely to the success of the Tour since its inaugural edition in 1996.

“The return of Resorts World Genting as one of the venue of LTdL last year has raised the reputation of the race.”

Along the route to the summit, spectators and fans lined up in big numbers to cheer the riders and provide fantastic atmosphere.

“Expect a more intense and colourful reception from the crowd and audience this year. LTdL 2020 will be beamed live daily over the last 90 minutes via Eurosport2 and Eurosport Asia Pacific, covering more than 60 countries. Chinese television namely Hainan TV, Qinghai Satellite TV and Zhibo TV have also agreed to broadcast the race to add up to the huge number of audience,” said YB Syed Saddiq.

For the record, Hainan TV has 650 million registered audience while Hainan Satellite TV registered audience stands at 700 million. The event will also be well publicised over China’s social media Weibo and WeChat.

Meanwhile, Dato’ Sri Kay Atisha Parasuraman said that Genting Malaysia Berhad is proud to be a long-time partner of the prestigious LTdL which is now categorised as a UCI-ProSeries race.

“As a world-class organisation with operations around the world, Genting Malaysia Berhad is proud to be associated with this international event. We are committed to ensuring the success of this event especially as host of the queen stage,” said Dato’ Sri Kay.

“We look forward to Stage 4 on February 10 and hope that everyone will head to Resorts World Genting to be part of this event. Apart from hosting the finish venue, we hope riders, spectators and guests will take time to enjoy the facilities and attractions that we offer at our Resort,” she added.

Human Voyage Chief Operating Officer En. Shahaizereen A Hamid expressed his gratitude to Genting Malaysia Berhad, saying that the partnership between LTdL and Genting Malaysia Berhad has benefited both parties in terms of attracting spectators and audience to be part of the Tour.

In conjunction with LTdL anniversary celebration this year, Human Voyage has lined up various promotional activities and some of it especially designed for guests and spectators in Genting, said En. Shahaizereen.

Some 132 riders from 22 teams are expected to participate in the PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 which include the World Tour, Pro Continental and Continental outfits from across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and America.

The 8-stage Jubilee edition is scheduled from 6 to 15 February, covering a total distance of 1095.7km across 9 states which include Sarawak, Terengganu, Pahang, Federal Territories (Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur) Selangor, Perak, Penang and Kedah.