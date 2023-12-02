Defending champions Selangor and Penang are in the finals of the respective Boys’ and Girls’ Under-16 of the 100PLUS National Interstate Team Championships 2023 tomorrow after coasting through their semifinal matches at the PBA Badminton Hall in Bukit Dumbar, Penang today.

Selangor overcame Perak 2-0 in their semifinal clash in the Boys’ division as Penang beat Kuala Lumpur by the same scoreline in the Girls’ tie.

Branson Hee was once again in his element in the Boys’ Singles when he made short work of Loh Chee Kiat 21-12, 21-8 to deliver the first point for Selangor in just half an hour.

It was another sublime performance in the Boys’ Doubles as Tiew Wei Jie-Tiew Yi Cheng then left Perak with no chance when they snuffed out the challenge of Aison Siong Chang Yi-Ong Chin Hung 21-16, 23-21 for their second final in two years.

With the win, Selangor will take on another northern side Kedah, who beat Penang 2-0 in the other semifinal tie of the day.

In the semifinals of the Girls’ U16, host Penang stormed into the final with a commanding 2-0 win over Kuala Lumpur as they look to defend the title on home soil.

Lim Zhi Shin was in aggressive mode in the Girls’ Singles when she broke Ong Xin Ru 21-10, 21-19 in a 30 minute duel before the islanders then added the finishing touch in the Girls’ Doubles.

The pair of Christine Lam Mei He-Nicole Tan Pei En left Kuala Lumpur’s Alysha Jeffery-Lee Weng Yan 21-7, 21-15 in just 22 minutes as the islanders strode into the final brimming with confidence.

In the final of the Girls’ U16 tomorrow, Penang will be up against Johor for the title this year following the latter’s close 2-1 victory over Selangor in the other semifinal clash.

Like this: Like Loading...