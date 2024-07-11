Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) stayed unbeaten in the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2023/24 after beating Mongcongbulo FC 3-1.

The score at the end of the first half was 1-1 with Iqbal Iskandar’s goal for BTS being cancelled out by Moncongbulo’s Sahir Ai.

BTS then ensured the full points in the second half with goals from Macus Gava and Dieguinho.

At the end of the 17th match day of the PFL 2023/24, BTS picked up 43 points – nine points ahead of second-placed Blacksteel FC, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Halus FC.

PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE 2023/24

FULLTIME RESULTS

Fafage Vamos 5-1 Giga FC

Pendekar 3-3 Unggul FC

Black Steel Manokwari 1-1 Halus FC Jakarta

Mongcongbulo FC 1-3 Bintang Timur Surabaya

