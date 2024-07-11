Formula E today announces that the Hankook London E-Prix, the final two rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will be broadcast on free-to-air TV channel Quest, bringing all the exciting racing action of the Season 10 title-deciding event to even more fans in the UK and Ireland.Viewers will be able to watch the Season 10 victor of the pioneering all-electric motorsport series be crowned World Champion on Quest via Freeview (channel 12), Freesat (167), Virgin (137) and Sky (144). Both Rounds 15 and 16 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be live on Quest on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st of July from 16:45-18:30 BST. Quest and TNT Sports – Formula E’s host broadcaster in the UK – are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.The free-to-air offering via Quest for the UK’s home race and all-important season finale, which will be held at ExCeL London, reinforces Formula E’s commitment to its UK fan base allowing more fans to enjoy the thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV.More viewers than ever before have tuned into live Formula E race coverage this season. Multiple track records have also been broken in Season 10, including the fastest top speed in a race, the fastest average lap speed, more race leaders than ever before, and triple-digit overtakes in most races.After 14 races across 10 cities, it all comes down to this: a double-header weekend showdown. With just two races left of the season, only 12 points separate Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein at the top of the standings, with seven drivers mathematically in with a chance of claiming the championship trophy. Each of the World Championship hopefuls will be looking to assert their dominance and take the Season 10 title, securing their place in Formula E history.As well as the Drivers’ title, there’s also the Teams’ Championship and the inaugural Manufacturers’ Trophy up for grabs. Jaguar TCS Racing currently lead the Teams’ Championship with 322 points, with TAG Heuer Porsche just 33 points adrift. These two teams are also playing a significant part in the chase for the first-ever Manufacturers’ title, which is being led by Porsche on 407 points, closely followed by Jaguar on 388 points. Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer fans in the UK and Ireland the opportunity to watch the 2024 Formula E Hankook London E-Prix free-to-air on Quest. Along with the extended race weekend build-up and coverage from our media partner TNT Sports, it’s fantastic to be able to showcase the conclusion of this year’s Formula E championship live and free-to-air on an additional platform – especially for the UK’s home race – allowing even more viewers to watch all the exciting on-track action. With seven drivers mathematically in with a chance of winning the Season 10 title, it’s all to play for and the season finale promises to provide thrilling racing right down to the wire.”Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are excited to harness the power of the Warner Bros. Discovery network to be able to showcase the final round of the Formula E season in London through our premium sports brand TNT Sports, free-to-air channel Quest and our streaming platform discovery+.“Throughout the year, TNT Sports has broadcast live and exclusive, comprehensive coverage of the Formula E season and we are delighted to be able to bring the series additional exposure via our largest free-to-air channel in the United Kingdom for fans across the country.”How to watch Formula E on QUEST:Quest is available across all major TV platforms including Freeview, Freesat, BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Quest is also available via the Basic Tier on discovery+ and available on linear channels:

Freeview: Channel 12Freesat: Channel 167Sky: Channel 144Sky Ireland: Channel 144Virgin: Channel 137Virgin Ireland: Channel 154BT: Channel 12

How to watch and stream Formula E in the UK and Ireland