The Subway Socceroos face Bahrain to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026™ Third Round Asian Qualifiers at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast later this evening.The Socceroos are on the Gold Coast for the first time as Australia’s Round Three campaign kicks off against Bahrain at Robina Stadium on Thursday, 5 September 2024 (kick-off 8:00pm AEST).Graham Arnold’s side blitzed the Second Round Qualifiers, finishing top while netting 22 goals without conceding. Now, they carry that perfect record into Group C, where familiar rivals like Japan and Saudi Arabia lie in wait on the road to Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026. For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/match-preview-australia-v-bahrain-fifa-world-cup-2026-qualifiertm #AFF

