Pau Marti Vicente, the interim head coach of the Malaysia national team admitted it was a difficult match but one which they deserved to win after beating the Philippines 2-1 last night.Malaysia edged ASEAN neighbour the Philippines in their opening game of the Pestabola Merdeka at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.”I think it was a difficult match but we deserved this win,” said the Spaniard.”The last ten minutes we looked a little shaky. Facing a strong opponent, with strong physical strength, showed that it is not easy to get the victory.”However, there must have been some anxious moments for the Malaysians when the visiting Philippines side rode on an own goal from Feroz Baharudin’s header in the 27th minute.But the Malaysians maintained their composure to fight back off goals from Syamer Kutty Abba in the 42nd minute and Safawi Rasid’s penalty in the 73rd minute.Malaysia will face Lebanon in the final on Sunday following the latter’s 1-0 win over defending champions Tajikistan earlier. #AFF#FAM

