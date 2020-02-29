New signing Brendan Gan gave Selangor a roaring start to the new season as the Red Giants came from behind to beat Pahang 2-1 in their opening Super League match at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan on Saturday.

The international was the toast as B. Satianathan’s team celebrated with Brendan providing the assist for Ifedayo Olusegun’s equalizer with an unstoppable stinger in the 27th minute -seven minutes after Pahang has gone in front.

The Elephants took the lead after 20 minutes with Ivan Carlos finishing off a cross from R. Gopi Rizqi on the left – giving the home crowd plenty to cheer with the season’s first goal at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

Just when the match was heading for a stalemate it was Brendan’s brilliance with a right-footed bullet into the roof of the net in the 89th minute.

“I would have been happy with a point against Pahang but we are returning home with three. It was fantastic teamwork and Brendan was brilliant in his debut for us,” said Satianathan.

At the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak the Turtles suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at home.

Brazilian striker Guilherme de Paula struck a brace in his debut for Perak with his first coming from the penalty spot 41st minute. He scored his second in the 79th minute after skipper Sharul Saad made it 2-1 for Perak in the 52nd minute.

Terengganu grabbed the lead after 19 minutes through their Uzbek midfielder Sanjaar Shaakhmedov but that was as far as the Turtles could go at their new home ground this season.

The big win shot the Bos Gaurus to the top of the table with three points on a goal difference.

Melaka United also made a winning start to their Super League campaign with a 2-0 away win over newcomers UiTM FC with goals by Haitian striker Sony Norde and Colombian midfielder Romel Morales in each half.