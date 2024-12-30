Starting in the 2025 season, the name Van der Linde will appear twice at BMW M Motorsport. Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) will become a BMW M works driver, following in the footsteps of his brother Sheldon, who has been part of the racing family since 2019.

Starting in the 2025 season, the name Van der Linde will appear twice at BMW M Motorsport. Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) will become a BMW M works driver, following in the footsteps of his brother Sheldon, who has been part of the racing family since 2019. Twenty-eight-year-old Kelvin van der Linde will undertake an extensive racing programme with the new BMW M4 GT3 EVO. Further details will be announced at the beginning of next year .

Kelvin van der Linde looks back on an impressive career in GT racing. He has won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring (GER) twice (2017 & 2022) and was the champion of the ADAC GT Masters twice as well (2014 & 2019). He also stood on the podium multiple times at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL), including with Team WRT. Between 2021 and 2024, he competed in the DTM, narrowly missing the championship title in the final race of both 2021 and 2024. Over 64 DTM races, he achieved eight wins and 14 podium finishes. Last season, he also competed in the entire season of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in the LMGT3 class and made his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA).

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): “I am very pleased to welcome Kelvin van der Linde to the BMW M Motorsport family. He has proved over many years that he is one of the top GT drivers worldwide and has shown impressive performances in countless races. Kelvin is a great addition to our high-class driver line-up. With our new BMW M4 GT3 EVO, we aim to continue our extensive racing programme and compete for victories and titles at the major GT highlights of the season. Kelvin van der Linde will be a great support in achieving our ambitious goals.”

Kelvin van der Linde: “I am really looking forward to the new challenge at BMW M Motorsport. For me and my family, this comes full circle. My father raced in BMW touring cars, and after my brother Sheldon had joined BMW M Motorsport a few years ago, it has always been my dream that we would eventually drive together there. This dream is now coming true. I will have an extensive racing programme next season, which will give me a lot of driving time in the BMW M4 GT3 EVO. This will help me quickly adapt to the new car.”

