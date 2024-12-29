Vietnam are in the final of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 after dumping four-time winners Singapore 3-1 in the second leg, semifinals at the Viet Tri Stadium.

After taking a 2-0 victory in the first leg tie last week, the win tonight saw twice winners Vietnam chalking a 5-1 victory on aggregate.And tonight, it was again the mercurial Rafaelson who made all the difference with the two goals – a penalty (45th+2) and another in the 63rd minute – as Nguyen Tien Linh added the third (90th+2) for the well-deserved win.In between, Kyoga Nakamura scored Singapore’s only goal in the 74th minute. #AFFPictures Courtesy #VFF#FAS

