Suphanat Muenta’s extra-time winner puts Thailand in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 final.

At the end of regulation, the score was 2-1 for the home team, with Peeradon Chamratsamee (37th minute) and Patrik Gustavsson (54th) scoring for Thailand.

Philippines’ goal was scored by Bjorn Kristensen (84th).

With the score tied 3-3 a piece – the first leg in Manila was 2-1 to the Philippines – at the end of the 90 minutes of the second-leg, semifinals at the Rajamangala Stadium, it forced the game into extra time.

And with just four minutes left of the second half of extra-time, Muenta fired in the 116th minute winner to give Thailand their place in the final this year.

