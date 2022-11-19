Brunei Darussalam have chosen the KLFA Stadium in Malaysia as their ‘home ground’ for their matches in the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

This was announced by Bujang Japar, Chairman of FA of Brunei DS (FABD) Media and Communications Standing Committee at a Press Conference that was also attended by Mohd Shahnon Mohd Salleh, FABD General Secretary and Pengiran Waslimin PSJ Pengiran Momin, Brunei DS National Team Manager.

The KLFA Stadium was chosen as the host venue for Brunei DS on the basis of complying with the standards set by the AFF, which require AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches to be played in tier 1 stadiums.

This decision was also made considering that the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium is still in the process of improvement and cannot be fully utilised yet.

Brunei DS are in Group A and where they will face Thailand on 20 December (home); the Philippines on 23 December (away); Indonesia on 26 December (home) and Cambodia on 29 December (away).

Brunei DS national football team will leave for Kuala Lumpur on 12 December 2022 with 10 officials and 23 players.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC

#FABD

Like this: Like Loading...