New technology and racing formats introduced in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the debut of the Gen3 race car

Races competed via laps instead of a set time

Innovative fast-charging tech delivering energy boost during 30-second ‘Attack Charge’ stop in-race to be trialled at select races later in the season

Top power output increased to 350kW in Attack Mode

New opportunities for up-and-coming drivers

Formula E and the FIA today announced a series of updates to the sporting regulations for Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Laps replace time:

Races will run over laps instead of a set time period. To maintain consistency with the switch to laps, Safety Car and Full Course Yellow interruptions to racing will now be compensated by added laps, replacing the additional racing time feature.

Attack Charge will be introduced at select races later in Season 9:

Formula E and the FIA have been working with strategic technology partners to develop pioneering battery and charging capabilities that will allow the new smaller, faster and lighter Gen3 cars to receive a boost of energy during the race.

This collaboration has resulted in the development of a battery capable of receiving 4kWh of energy inside 30 seconds – the most advanced EV battery in the world today – delivered by a 600kW booster.

A mandatory 30-second Attack Charge stop during a pre-determined period in the race will unlock two enhanced Attack Mode periods to be deployed later in the race where the power output of the Gen3 race cars will increase from 300kW to 350kW.

Attack Charge is set to be trialled at select races later in Season 9. The existing Attack Mode format of a temporary power boost activated by drivers during the race will be maintained in races where Attack Charge is not implemented. Fanboost has been discontinued and will not feature in Season 9.

Rookie drivers given platform to impress:

Every team must complete at least two Free Practice 1 sessions during the season with a driver who has never previously competed in the championship. The goal is to give up-and-coming drivers the chance to experience the unique qualities of Formula E racing and to contribute to the progress of the team.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E, said:

“Our updated sporting regulations are evidence of the continued evolution and positive impact of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for drivers, teams, partners and fans into the consumer EV world. The combination of sporting enhancements, a step change in car performance, cutting-edge battery technology and the innovation of Attack Charge will make our racing more competitive and entertaining while showcasing the future for EV development. This is at the heart of what Formula E set out to achieve and we look forward to seeing the new generation come to life in Season 9.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are creating the perfect conditions for the very best racing drivers and teams to succeed and win. Switching to laps allows teams a greater degree of race strategy planning. Introducing Attack Charge at races later in the season will add a whole new dimension to race strategy for teams and interest for fans. We are also preparing for the future with the opportunity for new drivers in the championship to take a seat and show what they can do.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E Sporting Matters, FIA, said:

“Capitalising upon a successful Season 8, we have now made further slight modifications to the racing format as we endeavour to bring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to an ever-wider audience while encouraging teams to trial fresh talent. With the advent of the eagerly-anticipated Gen3 single-seater, a 22-strong grid featuring iconic automotive names and some of the best drivers in the sport, I am confident that Formula E’s new era will be bright.”

The Gen3 race car is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric race car ever built. It will debut in Round 1 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Mexico City on 14 January 2023.

