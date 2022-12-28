Brunei Darussalam are determined to win at least a point as they head into their final Group A match of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 against Cambodia tomorrow at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

In spite of several injuries and a suspension, Brunei DS remained upbeat about their chances against the Kouprey who scored a win over the Philippines in their opening group game at the same venue.

“Our condition is not the best after three games in seven days. We have three players injured and one player suspended because of a red card,” said Brunei DS head coach Mario Rivera Campesino.

“But the mentality in the team is good as the players want to get at least a point from this year’s meet.”

After making their return to the biennial championship after 26 years, their participation this year has been quite a journey.

After three matches in Group A, Brunei DS are at the bottom of the group having scored just once and conceded 17 goals.

“Our strategy is to be better than the last game, to continue improving our performance. We want to take control of the game with or without the ball,” added Campesino.

“We expect to win and I hope we have enough energy to play the game with high intensity.”

