Audi Sport customer racing’s entry-level model has a first-class season record. The compact race car started 1,080 times in 302 competitions worldwide, celebrating 89 victories and 236 podium finishes in total.
In the comparative evaluation of all race cars by the WSC organization, the founder and licensor of the TCR category, the Audi RS 3 LMS has now prevailed once again.
“For the third time in five years, the WSC evaluation proves that the Audi RS 3 LMS was the world’s most successful touring car,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.
“The program has traditionally been a pure customer commitment in all national and regional competitions, so our thanks go to the teams on five continents. They chose Audi in an attractive competitive environment and clinched these successes with the RS 3 LMS.”
The worldwide brand diversity continues to increase: Currently, touring cars from 16 manufacturers are certified for the TCR category. The WSC evaluation takes into account global successes of the participating brands. The TCR Model of the Year title is thus a representative cross-section of the entire world of TCR racing.
Five drivers’ titles were clinched by privateers with the Audi RS 3 LMS in the past season, in addition to 18 further victories in additional championship categories all over the world. Two outstanding individual results crown the sporting track record: Filipe Souza won the renowned Macau Guia Race and Tom Coronel clinched a gold medal at the FIA Motorsport Games – both at the wheel of the RS 3 LMS gen II.
By the end of the year, Audi Sport customer racing had already built 80 units of the new touring car that has been presented only in 2021. From the proven and still popular predecessor model, which also made its contribution to the “TCR Model of the Year” in customer hands, a total of 180 race cars have been built and delivered between 2016 and 2021.