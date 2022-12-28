Audi Sport customer racing’s entry-level model has a first-class season record. The compact race car started 1,080 times in 302 competitions worldwide, celebrating 89 victories and 236 podium finishes in total.

In the comparative evaluation of all race cars by the WSC organization, the founder and licensor of the TCR category, the Audi RS 3 LMS has now prevailed once again.

“For the third time in five years, the WSC evaluation proves that the Audi RS 3 LMS was the world’s most successful touring car,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“The program has traditionally been a pure customer commitment in all national and regional competitions, so our thanks go to the teams on five continents. They chose Audi in an attractive competitive environment and clinched these successes with the RS 3 LMS.”

The worldwide brand diversity continues to increase: Currently, touring cars from 16 manufacturers are certified for the TCR category. The WSC evaluation takes into account global successes of the participating brands. The TCR Model of the Year title is thus a representative cross-section of the entire world of TCR racing.