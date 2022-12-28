Indonesian winger Asnawi Mangkualam is determined ‘not to disappoint the fans’ when they take on Thailand in a crucial tie of Group A of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 later this afternoon at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Speaking at the Pre-Match Press Conference, the 23-year-old from Makassar said that this is one game that is highly anticipated by the Indonesian public this year.

“This is a long-awaited match and there will be a lot of fans at the game. We will not disappoint the fans,” said Asnawi, who plays for K League 2 side Ansan Greeners.

“I don’t know whether it will rain but whatever the case may be, we will play the best that we possibly can.”

Indonesia’s record against Thailand since the arrival of Shin Tae-yong is two draws and two losses.

And tomorrow, when the two sides clash there will be more than just pride at stake where Indonesia will be determined to put the bitter memories of losing to the Thais in the finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

“Thailand is the best team in the region currently but for us, we have to prepare to be in the best possible condition,” added Tae-yong.

“We have to focus and be better in the game before us.”

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

Like this: Like Loading...