Brunei’s DPMM FC will be making a return to Singapore’s S. League for the 2023 season.

The Sultanate side had to withdraw midway in October of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

While they will continue to be based in Bandar Seri Begawan, the two-time league champions will play their first three home matches in Singapore at the Jalan Besar Stadium as the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium is currently undergoing major renovation works.

The involvement of Brunei DPMM takes the total number of clubs for the 2023 season to nine. The season will revert to a triple round-robin format from last season’s quadruple, where each team will play 24 matches – 12 home and 12 away.

Matches will primarily be played between Friday and Sunday, with weekend kick-offs set to be moved a half-hour later to 6pm.

As with previous seasons, every match will be broadcast LIVE via Singtel TV and StarHub TV as well as live-streamed online via the SPL YouTube channel. – www.fas.org.sg

#AFF

#FAS

#SPL

