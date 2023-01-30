# Muhaizar will among 500 participants competing at the maiden championships

# The NX113 Aquathlon offers qualifying slots to the 2023 SEA Games in May

Army veteran Muhaizar Mohamad wants to give himself the ideal parting gift by qualifying for the SEA Games in Cambodia, through the NeptuneX113 (NX113) Aquathlon Putrajaya 2023 on February 4.

Muhaizar is one of the top country’s top marathon runners with two bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games.

The staff sergeant is also set to retire from the army after more than two decades of service.

But he has one unfinished business before that, which is getting into unchartered waters to compete at the Elite category of the NX113 Aquathlon – where participants complete a 500m swim before transitioning to a 2.5 kilometre run around the Putrajaya Lake.

However, no challenge is too big for Muhaizar who has his sights firmly set on a podium finish.

“My expertise is running, so if I can complete my swim below 10 minutes, I should be to catch up to the top competitors. I can complete the run below eight minutes,” said Muhaizar, who feels the NX113 Aquathlon will be a source of national pride for the competitors.

“This event gives Malaysians an opportunity to represent the country at the 2023 SEA Games. There is no honour bigger than this. I am seeing more people take up this sport, and it’s only good for the country to have a bigger pool of talents.”

Around 500 participants have already signed up for the NX113 Aquathlon, with Muhaizar and Indonesian female triathlete Inge Prasetyo among the top contenders.

Aquathlon will make its debut and feature alongside other two multi-discipline siblings – triathlon and duathlon – at the SEA Games from May 5-17.

National Para-Athlete Mohd Sabki Ariffin is also racing against time to compete at the NX113 Aquathlon.

“I have got funding to compete at this event and I am not going to waste this opportunity. I have a slight ankle injury, but it will not deter me from giving my best, hopefully to make the podium,” said Sabki, a two-time Paratriathlon Asian champion who will compete alongside able-bodied athletes.

NX113 Aquathlon Race Director Andy Foo foresees a competitive race come Feb 4.

“We are pleased to receive such a great turnout in our maiden championships. History will be made through this event which becomes the first Aquathlon qualifier for the Cambodia SEA Games.

“To the participants, my advice is to perform a simple warm-up about an hour before their start time to keep calm. This will be an enjoyable experience so just do your best and have fun,” he said.

Event manager Hybrid Management was proud to stage this prestigious for the first time.

“We are honoured to organize this event on behalf of the Malaysia Triathlon Association. It will be a showcase of the most talented participants across the region, and we are looking forward to seeing it unfold,” said Hybrid Management Director Penny Wong.

The other NX113 Aquathlon categories are the Standard (1.5km/10km run), Sprint (750m swim/5km run) and Super Sprint categories (500m swim/2.5km run).

Only the Elite category competitors will be eligible to qualify for the SEA Games.

Interested participants who wish to register for the Elite category must submit their details through their respective Triathlon state associations.

Those who wish to compete at the NX113 Aquathlon can sign up at registration@neptunextreme.com.

The NX113 Aquathlon is held concurrently with the 1st SEA Open Water Swimming Championships 2023 (SEAOWSC) taking place from February 2-4.

The categories for the (SEAOWSC) include the 5km, 10km Marathon and 4×1.5km relay events.

The SEAOWSC is sanctioned by the SEA Swimming Federation, hosted and organized by MAS.

