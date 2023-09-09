The Asean Football Federation (AFF), in accordance with Article 31 of the AFF Statutes, officially confirms the list of candidates eligible for the remaining positions on The AFF Council for the term 2022 to 2026.

The AFF Elections are scheduled to take place during the AFF Congress in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on October 1, 2023.

On May 30, 2023, Member Associations were notified that the AFF Elections would be conducted at the AFF Ordinary Congress 2023. They were further advised that nominations must be submitted before the closing date. Nominations closed at 1700 hrs on June 30, 2023, as prescribed by the AFF Statutes.

The AFF Elections are for the following remaining positions:

• Position of AFF Vice President – One (1)

• Position of AFC Executive Committee Member Representing AFF – One (1)

As required by Article 31 of the AFF Statutes, the candidates submitted their nominations ahead of the deadline. Following the submissions, the AFF Electoral Committee conducted the eligibility checks on all aspiring candidates.

The following is the list of candidates of the remaining positions for the AFF Elections for the Term 2022 to 2026:

Vice-President

1. Mariano V. Araneta Jr. (Philippines)

AFC Executive Committee Member (Representing AFF)

1. Dr Tran Quoc Tuan (Vietnam)

The AFF Electoral Committee will be fully responsible for organising, managing and conducting the AFF Elections in accordance with the AFF Statutes.