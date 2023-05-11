Youhuu, a native Hungarian racka sheep, has been selected as the mascot for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and was unveiled to the public at a press event to celebrate 100 days to go to the event, taking place between 19 and 27 August.

Jon Ridgeon, CEO of World Athletics, rang a bell to reveal the much-anticipated mascot in the newly-completed National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

He also presented organisers with the official certification of the National Athletics Centre, formally declaring that it is ready to host the World Championships. – WORLD ATHLETICS

Like this: Like Loading...