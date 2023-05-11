World Number Six Max Homa, European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and two-time PGA TOUR winner Im Sungjae are set to bring further star power to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, with tickets on sale at etg.golf/GSOTickets

They join a stellar field at the Rolex Series event that includes World Number Two Scottie Scheffler and his fellow Major winners, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas, defending champion Xander Schauffele, European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, PGA TOUR winners Sam Burns and Séamus Power and Scotland’s number one Robert MacIntyre.

2022 Presidents Cup star Homa counts the Genesis Invitational amongst his six PGA TOUR wins, and he will tee it up at Renaissance Club on July 13-16 after finishing tied 16th on his Genesis Scottish Open debut last season.

He said: “Last year was a blast, the whole week was great – I love Scotland. I have a lot of great memories from coming to the Genesis Scottish Open and I’m excited to come back again this year.”

Six-time DP World Tour winner Hatton has an enviable record at Scotland’s national open, with five top 20 finishes in his eight previous appearances, including runner up in 2016. For the English World Number 17, it’s an opportunity to expand his collection of four Rolex Series victories.

Hatton said: “I always enjoy playing the Genesis Scottish Open in the week before The Open. It’s a huge event and one that I would love to win after some good results over the years.”

Korean star Im is also returning for a second successive Genesis Scottish Open appearance, with the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and current World Number 18 seeking a third PGA TOUR victory and his first on the DP World Tour.

“It’s exciting to have an event like the Genesis Scottish Open co-sanctioned by both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in Scotland again this summer.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2022-2023 schedule, with Jon Rahm triumphing at the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in February.

The Genesis Scottish Open benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

A range of Genesis Scottish Open ticket options, including General Admission, Season Tickets, the new Ticket+ package and Premium Experiences, are available to purchase here

Premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022 so fans are encouraged to buy early. Find out more about the Ticket+ package here and the Green on 18 Premium Experience here

