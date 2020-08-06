Buibere FC have taken the lead in the Liga Feto Timor (Timor Women’s League) after taking ten points from the four matches played so far.

They are a point ahead of AD. SLB Laulara but who have a game in hand while Academica FC are third with six points after three matches.

The Liga Feto Timor was supposed to start in March this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league was restarted on 27 June 2020 and will end on 12 December 2020.

There are 11 teams in the Liga Feto Timor and they are Buibere FC, AD. SLB Laulara, Académica FC. S’Amuser FC, Maranatha FC, VDL FC, Maudoko FC, Nain Feto FC, Ass. Baucau, São José FC. and UNITAL FC.

