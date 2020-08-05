After five months of our cars lying still in their garages, we’ve finally reached the return to racing; 9 days, 6 races, 3 tracks, 1 champion – the most intense finale in motorsport history.

The events of the past five months have been extremely challenging for people all around the world; the devastating effects of coronavirus, the heightened awareness of the destructive effects of climate change and the increased consciousness of widespread racism has caused much needed introspection around the world.

So, ahead of our much-anticipated return to racing, Formula E came together for a moment of quiet reflection at Berlin Tempelhof.

Representatives from the Formula E community – drivers, caterers, technicians, engineers, team principals, security staff, track builders – united for a moment in the twilight around a neon lit statement of our new purpose: Positively Charged.

United in light, this community stands as one behind a powerful message of inclusivity and a common desire to drive positive change; and together in respect for our common humanity, in reflection upon those cruelly effected by coronavirus, and united in our total rejection of the injustices of discrimination.

The Formula E community also took the moment to acknowledge and reflect on the tragic loss of one of our own, one of our dear friends – Helder Moreira.

#PositivelyCharged, as part of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement, represents our sport’s commitment to not only create an extraordinary racing spectacle, but to make a positive impact on the world. Whilst we’re a sport known for our commitment to counteract climate change, we have ambitions to go further.

We set out this commitment in the open letter we published last month , but we recognise that it is just the start of our journey as we work to build electric racing and create better futures through our sport.

