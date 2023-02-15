Premium fitness brand, Built For Athletes has today announced its partnership with the 2022 record-breaking Formula One champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The British brand, which specialises in high-quality bags, luggage and accessories for elite and everyday athletes, has created an eye-catching 14-piece collection built specifically with performance in mind.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO at Oracle Red Bull Racing, “As a team who prioritises partnering with brands that offer the highest quality products and constantly push for better, Built For Athletes is a perfect match for us. They understand not only our need for peak performance on race day, but everything involved in getting us to that point. Travel is such an important part of our lives in Formula One, and Built For Athletes make it that much easier with the top-class product line they have produced.”

The Built for Athletes brand is deeply rooted in functional fitness and performance, specialising in understanding the complex needs of athletes of all sports, they have successfully delivered a product line which caters to the relentless nature of the F1 season. With teams enduring high travel demands – 23 races across 9 months this season – the items were meticulously designed to provide supreme comfort, absolute assurance and unapologetic style, whilst fundamentally existing at the intersection of performance and endurance, synonymous with the team who carry them.

Nick Costello, CEO of Built for Athletes, “We’re so proud to partner with the reigning Formula One Champions to provide them with our high-quality products specifically designed to make both performance and life easier for them. As a company, we continually strive to improve our knowledge of athletes’ lives; whether that be nutrition, biomechanics or their day-to-day routine – it all feeds into our product development to supply items which add value to their life around training, competition and the every-day.”

The ergonomically designed collection consists of three hero products. Firstly, a limited edition of the best-selling, signature Built for Athlete backpack in iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing colours.

Made to last and built with function in mind, it is a companion like no other*. Also part of the drop is a selection of Red Bull Racing patches which stick to the bag, a Built For Athletes trademark product, featuring the team drivers’ names – Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

A 35L carry-on and 90L holdall complete the products at the forefront of the collection. The latter is the largest product in the line, specifically curated to accommodate the team’s requirements to be prepared for any trip worldwide throughout the season. With an extensive main compartment, as well as two end sections, front and back, it’s designed to take life with you – wherever you are going.

The full 14-piece collection will be available to buy from Monday 13th March via www.builtforathletes.com and www.redbullshop.com

Like this: Like Loading...