Young Tigress picked up their second win in as many matches to stay top of the women’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 following their close 2-1 win over TLHT- MSNT in Kuala Terengganu this evening.

The visitors were in full control throughout the exchange as they slotted home the first Penalty Corner through Siti Nur Irdina Mohd Nor early in the fifth minute.

They then added the second Penalty Corner goal in the 33rd minute off Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Shahruddin to put themselves in a commanding position.

And while Fazila Sylvester Silin managed to give TLHT-MSNT a lifeline when she smashed in a Penalty Corner in the 46th minute, it was not enough to prod the home team to salvage the one point from the game.

With the win and their second full points, Young Tigress stayed top of the women’s division of the TNBMHL 2023 with the perfect six points from two matches played.

In the meantime, 2023 Women’s Charity Shield winners Negeri Sembilan whitewashed Mutiara Impian–MSSPP-PSHA 13-0 in Seremban.

Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli grabbed a hattrick with two Field Goals (13th and 38th minute) and a Penalty Corner in the 37th minute to give Negeri Sembilan confidence.

A double each from captain Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri (Penalty Corners in the 1st and 23rd minute), Nuraini Abdul Rashid (Penalty Corners in the 18th and 45th minute), Nurul Safiqah Mat Isa (Penalty Corners in the 52nd and 54th minute) and Hanis Nadiah Onn (Field Goals in the 57th and 59th minute) put Negeri Sembilan well on the way.

The rest of the goals for Negeri Sembilan were scored by Liyana Aqilah Muhd Sepawi (Field Goal in the 18th minute) and No. 3 Nur Sya ??? (Field Goal in the 56th minute.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS



WOMEN

TLHT-MSNT 1

Young Tigress 2

KPT-Uniten Thunder 2

CS Hockey team 0

Negeri Sembilan 13

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

