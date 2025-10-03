Championship standings

With 523 points from 10 rounds out of 12, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) continues to lead the WorldSBK standings.



continues to lead the WorldSBK standings. Just 36 points behind sits Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) on 487 points.



on 487 points. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) holds third place with 284 points, enjoying a 30-point advantage over Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) .



holds third place with 284 points, enjoying a 30-point advantage over . Locatelli has 254 points, just one ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who benefitted from two podium finishes at Aragon to close the gap.

Razgatlioglu’s Title Chances

With a 36-point lead and 124 points still available before Estoril, Razgatlioglu could secure the title as early as Race 2. To do so, he must outscore Bulega by 26 points across the round.

Historical Performance

At Estoril in 2024, Razgatlioglu won both Race 1 and Race 2, while Bulega claimed victory in the Tissot Superpole Race.



won both Race 1 and Race 2, while claimed victory in the Tissot Superpole Race. Bautista took two podium finishes last year at the Portuguese venue.



took two podium finishes last year at the Portuguese venue. In total, Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) have each taken four wins at Estoril, while Bautista and Bulega are the only other riders on the current grid to have won there.

2026 Grid Updates

Since the Aragon Round, several announcements have shaped the 2026 WorldSBK grid:

Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) will move to Pata Maxus Yamaha , replacing the retiring Jonathan Rea.



will move to , replacing the retiring Honda HRC will feature a brand-new line-up with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, the latter becoming the first full-time Thai rider in WorldSBK.



will feature a brand-new line-up with and the latter becoming the first full-time Thai rider in WorldSBK. BMW has confirmed that Miguel Oliveira will join the team, completing its 2026 rider roster.

Like this: Like Loading...