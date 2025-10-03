Pavit Tangkamolprasert served up another birdie feast at the Jakarta International Championship today, making four birdies in a row enroute to taking the halfway lead – a day after making six on the trot.

A second-round five-under-par 65 to add to his opening 64 – and an incredible 13 birdies over two days – saw him reach 11-under for the US$2million event, being played at Damai Indah Golf – PIK Course, in North Jakarta.

He has a one-shot advantage over India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and Steve Lewton from England.

Bhullar, the Indonesia connoisseur with five victories in the country, also shot a 65 while Lewton, winner of the Mandiri Indonesia Open last year as this week’s venue, fired a 64.

Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool unleashed a 62 and is one stroke further back, in the 13th event of the season on the Asian Tour and the fifth stop on The International Series.

Pavit birdied four on the trot from the fourth after making six successive birdies from his eighth in round one. He did not drop a shot on the front half today and made the turn in four under. The second half was less spectacular, as he traded three birdies with two bogeys.

It’s all a far cry from three weeks ago when he retired after the second round of the Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea with a bad back.

Explained the 36-year-old: “Yeah, it happened in Shinhan after the second round. I hurt my back. I made the cut but decided to pull out, because I wanted to save my back. I could not even address my ball, so I went back to Thailand, saw my physio, and got some mobility.”

He returned to play in the following week’s Yeangder TPC and then the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, tying for 20th in the first but then missing the cut.

“It got better in Yeangder and Mercuries and then this week it’s like almost 100% okay. Today was just like yesterday, you know, when I rolled in the first putt, it felt good, and then it just continued.”

Pavit last won on the Asian Tour in 2019 at the Sabah Masters, although he did win on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) last year at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open. With eight titles on the ADT he has won more times than anyone else on the Asian Tour’s feeder circuit.

Bhullar was equally prolific firing off seven birdies and dropping two shots.

He’s tracking yet again for a title on Indonesian soil. A brilliant performance in 2023 saw him win the BNI Indonesian Masters, his most recent victory.

He also won the Indonesia Open at this week’s course in 2013.

The 11-time Asian Tour winner said: “It feels good to be back. I first played this golf course in 2008, again in 2009, and then won here in 2013. Coming back brings a lot of positive memories. Walking down the stairs and seeing my picture as one of the past champions is motivating – it really reminds me of the success I’ve had here.

“Indonesia has been very kind to me. That always stays in the back of your mind when you’re playing in this part of the world. The goal is to stay positive and try to build on what I did over the last 36 holes.”

Lewton won last year’s Indonesia Open in a sudden-death play-off after a four-day total of 16-under and is clearly enjoying being back here.

“So far, I’d probably say I’ve played slightly better this year than when I started last year. It’s a course that suits my eye, and I like playing golf in Indonesia, don’t know why, not even sure.”

Australia’s Wade Ormsby shot a 68 and is in solo fifth place, three behind the leader.

Japan’s Kazuki Higa, the leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit following back-to-back wins in September, carded a 69 and is four under.

Like this: Like Loading...