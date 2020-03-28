The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has countered criticism hurled against the world badminton body for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund in a strongly-worded open letter expressed his “disappointment” and did not mince his words when he said “we sought the advice of local and national health authorities” on the matter.

“Our number one concern has always been the health and safety of all our participants. At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments as it can have a flow-on effect on the players and coaches on their unemployment and loss of income.”

Lund, himself a former player, was referring to a string of criticism hurled at the BWF for allowing the recent All-England Championships to be held while several other tournaments were either canceled or postponed because of the deadly Covid-19 that has hit the world at all levels.

The BWF made the best possible decision at the right time and right place with sincere motives.”

The prestigious Yonex All-England was held in Birmingham from March 11-16 and was last sports event standing worldwide as the deadly pandemic continued to spread.

Lund reminded all that is not only the case for BWF but most authorities around the world. The government advice and measures differed from country to country with some decision changing on an hourly basis.

He added that BWF was deeply engaged in conference calls with the World Health Organization and other health experts on the matter.

In the same breath, Lund said he understood the concerns over the uncertainty as this year is also the Olympic year. However, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have since been postponed to next year by the International Olympic Committee. RIZAL ABDULLAH