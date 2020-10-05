Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) has won Stage 3 of the 103rd Giro d’Italia, 150km from Enna to Etna (Linguaglossa – Piano Provenzana). Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu’ – Brado – KTM) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) finished second and third, respectively.
João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step) is the new Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) – 150km in 4h02’33”, average speed 37.106km/h
2 – Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu’ – Brado – KTM) at 21”
3 – Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) at 30”
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)
2 – Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) s.t
3 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – McLaren) at 37”
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Jonathan Caicedo said: “From this morning we had decided that I would try to attack and go in the breakaway. We did it, we took a good lead on the peloton and then on the Etna climb I managed to drop Visconti, I’m very happy.”
The Maglia Rosa João Almeida said: “Cannot describe this feeling, it’s a dream that becomes true. I tried to do my best on the climb and stay with the main favorites for the GC. It’s a dream.”
#Giro