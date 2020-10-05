Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling)

Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Jonathan Caicedo said: “From this morning we had decided that I would try to attack and go in the breakaway. We did it, we took a good lead on the peloton and then on the Etna climb I managed to drop Visconti, I’m very happy.”

The Maglia Rosa João Almeida said: “Cannot describe this feeling, it’s a dream that becomes true. I tried to do my best on the climb and stay with the main favorites for the GC. It’s a dream.”

