Laureus Academy Member and six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy to lead epic cycling adventure from San Sebastian to Barcelona

Five-day journey will begin on June 8, with participants connecting with Laureus Sport for Good programmes along the way

Legendary Tour de France winner and Laureus Academy Member Miguel Induráin will join the group for two days

Funds raised will go towards supporting inspirational Laureus-backed projects transforming the lives of young people across the world.

Hoy: ‘Sport has the power to unite people from all walks of life and break down barriers hindering social progress – this Challenge represents a wonderful opportunity to showcase sport at its very best.’

Five days. Two wheels. One goal: to transform lives. This month, Laureus Academy Member Chris Hoy will lead an epic cycling adventure across Spain in the Coast to Coast Challenge to raise vital funds for projects which provide hope and opportunities for vulnerable young people across the world.

Starting in San Sebastián on the Atlantic coast on June 8, the six-time Olympic champion cyclist will lead a group of intrepid fundraisers on a spectacular 644km journey featuring breathtaking scenery and gruelling Pyrenees climbs before arriving on the shores of the Mediterranean in Barcelona on June 12.

On the way, they will connect with Laureus Sport for Good supported programmes which will shine a light on some of the people and stories at the heart of the Laureus mission. That mission – to use the power of sport to change the world – is embodied by Chris Hoy, who is a source of inspiration for so many for both his sporting achievements and his unrelenting determination to face life’s challenges head-on. The British Olympic legend was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023 and uses his platform to raise millions for charities and promote a message of hope and positivity.

The Challenge will be delivered with the support of a handful of event partners, including Science in Sport as Official Nutrition Partner Cuore as Official Apparel Provider and Aston Martin.

Chris Hoy – who previously helped raise more than $300,000 by hiking 100km across the United Arab Emirates in the 2022 Laureus Challenge – said: “Since becoming a member of the Laureus Academy in 2017, I have been involved in several special events and spent time with truly inspirational people who share my belief that sport has the power to unite people from all walks of life and break down barriers hindering social progress. This Challenge provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase sport at its very best. With the support of Laureus and our partners including Science in Sport and Cuore, this ride has the potential to make a huge difference to those in need.”

A group of 15 riders will join Hoy through the course of the Challenge, alongside Laureus Academy Member and Spanish cycling icon Miguel Induráin – the only man to win five consecutive Tour de France titles (from 1991-1995) – who will spend two days with the group.

Spain is synonymous with sporting excellence and the Coast to Coast Challenge is the latest example of Laureus’ strong Spanish connection. This year the Laureus World Sports Awards returned to Spain for the third consecutive year, with the world’s biggest stars descending on the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid on April 20 for the most prestigious night on the calendar.

Delivered in cooperation with the Community and City of Madrid, the Awards leave a lasting legacy that will benefit young people across the city and wider region. Laureus Sport for Good España supports a number of community programmes which use sport to help improve the lives and opportunities of young people, not just in Madrid, but across the country.

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