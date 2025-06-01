Albert Capellas has resigned as head coach of the Philippines citing personal reasons ahead of the Southeast Asian nation’s AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ qualifier against Tajikistan on June 10.

Capellas, who took over from Tom Saintfiet in September and led the Philippines to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Football Federation Championship three months later, will be replaced on an interim basis by his assistant coach, Carles Cuadrat.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/capellas-steps-down-as-philippines-head-coach

#AFF

#PFF

