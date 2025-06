Subway Socceroos Head Coach Tony Popovic said that his latest squad can show how much they have improved since October when they take on Japan on Wednesday evening.

Popovic was speaking to media in Perth after the final 26-player squad for the June international window was announced.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/popovic-be-best-we-have-beat-best

