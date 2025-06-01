Veronica Rom Gaha is developing well as the next Malaysian badminton star when she picked up her second Girls’ Under-11 Singles crown of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships in two years.

After winning her first Girls’ U11 Singles title last year at the Kuala Lumpur leg of the event, the 11-year-old now added her second crown when she emerged victorious in Taiping, Perak.

In the second qualifying round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025, Veronia beat Mithraa Sri Suresh (from SJKT Kampar) 21-14, 21-15 in the final.

“I felt confident where I didn’t feel much pressure to perform,” said the Standard Five student of SJKC On Pong in Ampang.

“I’m looking forward to taking part in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships next year where I will be competing in the higher age group.”

Like this: Like Loading...