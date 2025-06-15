Capgemini announced today that it has become the official technology partner for the next 5 years with 14 cycling races to help drive innovation in professional cycling.

Together they will leverage technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) to grow the cycling community, engage fans all over the world and bring cycling into people’s lives.

The new partnership encompasses Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, La Flèche Wallonne, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, the Tro Bro Leon, the Critérium du Dauphiné, La Vuelta and Paris-Tours, as well as Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

As part of this new global long-term partnership, Capgemini is the official technology partner of each of these events, bringing its deep expertise in digital innovation, technology and AI into the professional cycling field. Over the next five years, Capgemini will support these top cycling events in realizing their technology roadmap, delivering cutting-edge technological solutions aimed at enhancing performance insights, supporting international audiences and engaging fans, from casual enthusiasts to amateur cyclists.

In 2024, the Tour de France reached more than 1 billion TV viewed hours in 190 countries and broke digital records with nearly 100 million website visits and 1.6 billion impressions on social media.

This agreement goes beyond the partnership with the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift as Capgemini supports a series of international cycling events that include both men’s races – such as Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Tro Bro Leon, the Critérium du Dauphiné, La Vuelta, Paris-Tours, and the women’s races of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes and La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es.

With this partnership, Capgemini extends its sports sponsorship portfolio that focuses on bringing the breadth of the group’s capabilities to enhance leading global events with technological innovation, high performance and team spirit at the heart. As a global company based in 50 countries, with well-established operations across regions that have a strong cycling fanbase such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, UK, and USA, Capgemini will promote the fourteen cycling races across all its international locations to help further grow a diverse global fanbase.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini:

“At Capgemini, we are proud to partner with 14 iconic global sports competitions including the world-famous Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Each embody the driving principles of precision, endurance, high performance and teamwork – attributes that we, at Capgemini, live by every day. This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing the group’s breadth of expertise and capabilities to enhance the future of sport through cutting-edge innovation, data-led insights and an augmented fan experience.”

Yann Le Moënner, Chief Executive Officer of A.S.O.:

“We are very proud to launch this long-term partnership with Capgemini, leader in technology and innovation. This strategic partnership will help to promote and accelerate our digital ambitions for the Tour de France and all A.S.O. Cycling events around the world. New digital solutions will help to further enhance the fan experience and engage new communities with innovative and upgraded features and services.” – www.letour.fr

