Masatada Ishii, the head coach of the Thailand national team, attributed the team’s recent defeat to Turkmenistan to the latter being ‘defensively sound.’Thailand conceded a 3-1 away loss to Turkmenistan at the Ashgabat Stadium in their second game of Group D of the third round qualifiers for the Asian Cup 2027.Supachai Chaided scored Thailand’s lone goal in the 35th minute.Turkmenistan made sure of the full three points with goals from Mihail Titow in the very first minute of play, Yhlas Saparmämmedowiç Saparmämmedow (37th), and Mekan Saparov (66th).“Having a significant number of players from the same club meant that Turkmenistan have a strong organisational play and team cohesion,” said Ishii.“This defensive unity meant that they have a very solid backline.”The loss meant that Thailand are now second in Group D with their next game on 9 October 2025 against Chinese Taipei in Bangkok. #AFF

