In the women´s category, the permanent second athlete of the season, Molly Carlson (CAN) breaks the winning streak of Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) and claims the win with a phenomenal dive in the final round. Iffland can’t celebrate her 7th consecutive World Series titel early with her second place finish, but stays in the leader position in the overall standings. Eleanor Smart (USA) completes the podium in Mostar.

In the men´s category, Spain cliff diver Carlos Gimeno claims his first victory ever. With an great dive in the finals (Back 5 Somersaults), he win the 5th stop with a margin of 8.10 points ahead of second place Catalin Preda (ROU). Aidan Heslop (GBR)completes the podium today and can make up important points in the overall standings on the current leader Constantin Popovici (ROU).

RESULTS Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023 – stop # 5 – Mostar (BIH)

Women

Molly Carlson (CAN) – 378.60 points Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) – 361.50 points Eleanor Smart (USA) – 322.60 points

Men

Carlos Gimeno (ESP) – 439.75 points Catalin Preda (ROU) – 431.65 points Aidan Heslop (GBR)– 427.85 points

