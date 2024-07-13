Race 1 Highlights:

Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) stormed to victory in Race 1 at Donington Park, crossing the line half a second ahead of her closest rival after a four-way battle for victory The weekend’s first WorldWCR race at Donington Park saw polesitter Carrasco battle it out against fellow Spaniards Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) , Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) and Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) Less than a second separated the Spanish foursome as they fought tooth and nail for the podium positions, with Neila and Sanchez ultimately joining Carrasco on the rostrum, a fraction of a second ahead of current championship leader Herrera Over the twelve-lap race, the four frontrunners set a blistering pace, with Neila setting the fastest time, a 1’39.593, on lap eleven. Beatriz will therefore start from pole for Sunday’s Race 2 Lap 5 brought an innocuous crash for Emily Bondi (YART Zelos Black Knights Team) ; the French rider was able to rejoin the race and complete it, albeit at the back of the field. British entry Alyssia Whitmore (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) also suffered a crash and has been passed unfit to continue, having sustained a left wrist contusion in the incident A last lap crash for American Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) through turn 12 saw fellow rider Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) receive a 3-second penalty for irresponsible riding

: Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) – 1’40.581

: Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team)

: Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) – 1’39.593

P1 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“It was tough because I didn’t expect the leading group to be so big; some of the riders took quite a big step between yesterday and today. But I was confident as the race got going. The slipstream was important, especially today with the wind along the back straight, but I tried to remain calm and maintain strong pace. On the final lap I decided to go for it to avoid being involved in any difficult situation through the last turns. My strategy paid off, and I was perhaps expecting them to try to pass through the final corners, but it feels a long time since I won my last race so I’m really happy with the result. And I’ll do my best to do it again tomorrow, but it will be more difficult because everyone is improving with every session. We also have to see if the weather remains dry. We’ll keep working to take another step anyway and see what we can do.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“The race went really well; we were all strong from start to finish and I was able to set the fastest lap time right at the end, on lap eleven. Before the race, I didn’t think I’d be able to fight like that to be honest because this morning I’d had a few issues with the rear. But we made a change to the bike and that really worked. I’m so pleased with my first podium and want to thank the whole team for all their help and support. Tomorrow, I expect a similar race and will be doing all I can to score another top three result.”



P3 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

“It was tough at first and I thought that the others perhaps had a little more than us, but in the end, we were able to fight at the front. I spent most of the race in third and then Neila came past me, and I realised I was fourth with Ponziani not far behind. I didn’t want to miss out on the podium so I reacted on the last lap and got up to second before Neila got back in front and I ultimately crossed the line third. It was a great race anyway, and I’m happy with the result, the important thing is that we’ve scored solid points. I think Race 2 will play out in the same way, with a group of four or five of us battling for the top three; I’m looking forward to getting back out there again tomorrow.”

