Five days after becoming the fifth-fastest women’s 1500m runner in history, Australia’s Jessica Hull became the quickest 2000m runner of all time, setting a world record of 5:19.70* at the Herculis EBS Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday (12).The pace was set below the previous world record of 5:21.56 achieved by Francine Niyonsaba in September 2021 and Hull remained well on track throughout. Following closely as the pacemakers led through 1000m in 2:39.88, she remained focused and the trackside lights indicating world record pace never left her side. Hull followed USA’s Heather MacLean as the second pacemaker stepped aside, and then when MacLean left the track too, it was Hull against the clock.Storming away from the lights as she left the final bend, Hull crossed the finish line in 5:19.70 to take almost two seconds off the previous world record.”It was incredible. When I was on my own on the last lap, everyone was cheering for me,” said Hull. “I was just looking at the lights, hoping they wouldn’t catch me.”I definitely felt the Paris race all week in my legs. So today the goal was just to be strong, even if my legs were very heavy. I ran at a different pace and level of fatigue that I have never been at before.”There are for sure some women who can run that 5:19, but for now I have my place in the history books. I ran hard for this record, I worked extremely hard for this.”A series of records were set behind her, Melissa Courtney-Bryant running a British record of 5:26.08 for the runner-up spot, Edinah Jebitok clocking a Kenyan record of 5:26.09 in third and USA’s Cory Ann McGee setting an area record of 5:28.78 in fourth.Hull now heads to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a five-time Oceanian record-holder – with her times including that 3:50.83 1500m from Paris on Sunday – and as a world record-holder.*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

