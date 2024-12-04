The stage for the third and final round of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ will be set at the Qualifiers Draw ceremony on Monday, December 9 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Six berths remain to be clinched and the 24-strong cast will be divided equally into six groups to do battle starting from March 2025, with only the group winners progressing to the 19th edition of Asia’s crown jewel.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/cast-set-for-saudi-arabia-2027-qualifiers-final-round-draw

