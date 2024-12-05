Formula E and Hackett Sport announced today that the premium fashion brand will be renewing its partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 11.

Building on a successful inaugural year including partnership activations hosted around the world at some of Formula E’s most iconic race locations, the supplier of premium clothing and accessories will yet again supply uniforms and other garments to all Formula E staff including hosting its own brand activations across the Season 11 calendar.

Like Formula E, AWWG (Hackett Sport) is also acutely aware of the need for sustainable transformation to reduce the environmental and social impact of fashion production and consumption. Through its own Sustainable Journey, it is taking steps to move forward and tackle its most pressing impacts on the environment, people and the economy.

The Formula E calendar for Season 11 starts in São Paulo on the 7th December 2024, before 16 races spanning the globe, including a return to Miami and Jakarta, double-headers in Monaco, Tokyo and Shanghai before the season finale in London on the 26th – 27th July 2025.

Hackett London launched Hackett Sport in 2023, creating a premium range of sportswear for those who live active lifestyles and embrace contemporary styling. Known for its refined designs and high-quality materials, Hackett Sport perfectly embodies British elegance with a contemporary aesthetic, offering flexibility, versatility and unrestricted movement – essential characteristics for Formula E employees active at urban racetracks all around the world.

The Hackett Sport range features performance layers crafted in technical fabrics, such as jackets, gilets, trousers, tops, personal luggage and other activewear.

Hackett has a long-standing relationship with the world of sport, established since the brand launched more than 40 years ago. It has a special connection to motor racing, with British driver, Jenson Button, a long-time brand collaborator.

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Hackett London into Season 11, building on a successful first year that has showcased our alignment across themes of innovation, style and sustainability. As Formula E continues to expand its calendar and iconic race destinations, the contemporary Hackett Sport brand will be profiled to our hundreds of millions of forward-thinking and ambitious fans all around the globe.”

Mark Blenkinsop, Chief Marketing Officer of AWWG stated:

“Hackett Sport was created for those who live active, dynamic lives, and our partnership with Formula E reflects this perfectly. We are excited to support a sport that embodies performance, precision, and progress, just as our brand does with every piece we create.”

