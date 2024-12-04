Host India emerged as the most successful team at the Syed Modi India International 2024 when they captured three titles in the finals that were played at the BBD U.P. Badminton Academy.

With five representatives in the finals, India stood a strong chance of bringing the cheer to the home fans and they certainly did not disappoint.

Women’s Doubles pair Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Pullela lived up to their second-seeded ranking when they outplayed China’s Bao Lijing-Li Qian for only their second BWF World Tour title.

The world No. 13, who were the runners-up at the same event two years ago, steered to 21-18, 21-11 victory in 41 minutes for the title.

India then made sure of two more titles at the Syed Modi India International 2024 when they took both Singles crown.

Top seed Pusarla V. Sindhu won her third Women’s Singles title at Syed Modi after beating China’s Wu Luo Yu in straight sets 21-14, 21-16.

The 29-year-old had taken her first Syed Modi in 2017 before taking her second crown in 2022.

In contrast, Lakshya Sen’s victory in the Men’s Singles was his first on home soil.

The Almora native took just over half an hour to overcome Singapore’s Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 for only his first BWF World Tour title this year and the fifth in his caeer.

However, India’s hope of a clean sweep at home was denied when Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto could not live up to their fifth-seeded ranking in the Mixed Doubles when they conceded to Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran from Thailand.

Seeded sixth, Dechapol- Supissara showed plenty of guts to take the crown when they shattered Dhruv-Tanisha 18-21, 21-14, 21-8.

In the battle of the unheralded in the Men’s Doubles, India’s Pruthvi Roy-Sai Pratheek fell short in the final against Chinese pair Huang Di-Liu Yang 21-14, 19-21, 21-17 in just over an hour.

SYED MODI INDIA INTERNATIONAL 2024

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES: Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran (THA) bt Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto (IND) 18-21, 21-14, 21-8

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Pusarla V Sindhu (IND) bt Wu Luo Yu (CHN) 21-14, 21-16

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Pullela (IND) bt Bao Lijing-Li Qian (CHN) 21-18, 21-11

MEN’S DOUBLES: Huang Di-Liu Yang (CHN) bt Pruthvi Roy-Sai Pratheek (IND) 21-14, 19-21, 21-17

MEN’S SINGLES: Lakshya Sen (IND) bt Jason Teh (SGP) 21-6, 21-7

