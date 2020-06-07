The NBA are contemplating a central location with a 22-team format to complete the 2020 season of the NBA (National Basketball Association).

The regular season of the NBA was halted on 11 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this week, the NBA came up with a plan to complete the 2020 season by mid-October, and which is due to be voted on by NBA’s Board of Governors – requiring 30% support from the league’s 30 teams.

The plan is to for a July 31 return with all matches to be played at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando Florida, with all teams remaining on-site to minimise the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Prior to the restart, a two-week quarantine for players in their home cities, one to two weeks of workouts at team facilities followed by two-week training camps have been lined out.

The plan is to have Game 7 of the NBA Finals taking place no later than October 12.