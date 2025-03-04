Defending champions Thai Son Nam TP.HCM are perfect at the top of the HD Bank Futsal Championship 2025 when they chalked their third win in a row.

A 3-1 win over Ho Chi Minh City Youth gave Thai Son Nam the full nine points from three matches played.

An own goal from Hoang Minh Thuc in the fifth minute gave Thai Son Name the best of start as Minh Thuc then put both teams back on level with the equaliser two minutes later.However, the return of international Tran Thai Huy back to fitness would give the advantage to Thai Son Nam when he struck the double (in the 19th and 38th minute) for the win.In the meantime, in the other match, Saigon Titans blasted Tan Hiep Hung TP.HCM 4-0.The goals for Saigon Titans were scored by Nguyen Thanh Tam in the 13th minute, Huynh Tan Luc (24th), Ly Dang Hung (38th) and Nguyen Dinh Ky (40th).

#AFF#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...